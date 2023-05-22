close

Ports & shipping ministry to give financial aid to promoting green shipping

The ministry on Sunday started its Chintan Shivir in Munnar, Kerala, to determine the targets and deliberate upon the ideas of making India Atmanirbhar in maritime

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Monday announced that it will provide 30 per cent financial support for the promotion of green shipping and a single-window portal will be developed to facilitate and monitor river and sea cruises.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made five major announcements, focusing on green shipping and digitisation of the ports at the end of the ministry's second Chintan Shibir held in Munnar, Kerala.

"The Panch Karma Sankalp' includes--- MoPSW to provide 30 per cent financial support for the promotion of Green Shipping; Deendayal Port and VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin to be developed as Green Hydrogen Hub Jawaharlal Nehru Port and VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin to become smart port by next year," an official statement said.

The ministry on Sunday started its Chintan Shivir in Munnar, Kerala, to determine the targets and deliberate upon the ideas of making India Atmanirbhar in maritime.

According to the statement, Sonowal further said that he would review the progress with respect to these targets in a mid-year Chintan after a few months and mentioned strict action may be taken in-case of any delay in completion of the project.

The second day of the Chintan Shivir was focused on improving port administration, standardisation and share of cargo handling in major ports and how to enhance cargo, VGF, PPP in Inland Waterways and Coastal Shipping.

The statement noted that the implementation of various initiatives to promote coastal shipping in conjunction with development of coastal berths infrastructure under Sagarmala programme has led to a significant rise in the cargo movement by coastal shipping.

The cargo handled by coastal shipping has grown to 151 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) in 2022-23 which was 74 MMTPA in 2014-15.

Also, a consistent growth has been seen in cargo handling via IWT , it was only 30 million tonne per annum (MTPA) in 2014 which has now grown to 126 MTPA in 2022-23.

Shivir concluded with a discussion on good governance, work culture and leadership, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

