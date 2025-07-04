Friday, July 04, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

Haryana CM proposes India's first Disneyland park on 500 acres in Manesar; site near Pachgaon Chowk lies along KMP Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor

Disneyland California

Currently, Disneyland parks are located in California and Florida in the US, Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana is planning something big for fun and tourism. Manesar could soon be home to India’s first Disneyland-style theme park, promising to turn the state into a major hub for fun and tourism. 
The National Capital Region (NCR) could soon host India’s first Disneyland amusement park, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing a 500-acre mega entertainment hub in Manesar. The project, he said, is set to become a landmark in the state’s tourism and infrastructure development. 
The Chief Minister revealed that the site for the park has been earmarked near Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, Gurugram district. The site is strategically situated along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.
 
 

‘Game-changer for Haryana’, says CM Saini

Calling the project a “game-changer”, Saini said the park will bring widespread economic, cultural, and social benefits, not just for Haryana but for the entire country. “Manesar’s proximity to Delhi, its infrastructure, and corporate presence make it the perfect location,” he said after meeting with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. 
Saini said that the objective is to leverage Haryana’s connectivity and market potential to create a world-class amusement centre. “It will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, develop infrastructure, and bring major changes in the surrounding areas,” he said. 

Also Read

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 43-acre land in Panipat, aims ₹1,250 cr revenue

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana to install tracking devices in all public transport vehicles

smartphone

Online services of 31 urban local bodies to be made more effective: Min

Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inaugurates cargo terminal at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar site

Gurugram, already home to several Fortune 500 companies, is a key contributor to the state’s economy. The proposed Disneyland-style park will further complement the upcoming Global City project. Saini said. “Hence, Gurugram is the most suitable location for the proposed Disneyland.” 
Currently, Disneyland parks operated by the Walt Disney Company are located in California and Florida in the United States, Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.
 

Surajkund to host more cultural events

In addition to the entertainment park, the Haryana government is working on positioning the state as a major global destination for spiritual and cultural tourism. Saini shared that the state has proposed hosting three annual melas at Surajkund, expanding the scale of celebrations at the International Gita Mahotsav, and seeking financial assistance from the Centre for the same. 
The Surajkund Mela, already an iconic event, attracts artisans, folk performers, and artists from across India and abroad. Each year, the fair focuses on the cultural traditions of a different Indian state. “The Surajkund Mela is not only a celebration of Indian diversity but also a key cultural event that promotes tourism,” Saini said.
 

Haryana eyes spiritual tourism boost

To further enrich this platform, the government also plans to organise a Diwali Mela and a Book Fair at Surajkund. “This initiative will provide an excellent platform for artisans, artists, and folk performers from local, state, national, and international levels to showcase their talent,” he said. 
Highlighting the significance of the International Gita Mahotsav, the chief minister said it offers a strong opportunity to brand Haryana as a spiritual tourism hub. “To establish Haryana as a key pilgrimage destination globally, we need active support from the Union Tourism Ministry,” he said, requesting the Centre’s help in organising the Mahotsav on a much grander scale.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

nipah virus kerala

Latest LIVE: Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

Raj Thackeray,Raj

7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halts after landslide damages pedestrian route

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM inaugurates office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

Nipah Virus

Kerala on alert after two suspected Nipah virus cases spark concern

Topics : Haryana Nayab Singh Saini BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon