Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

7 MNS workers detained for assaulting food vendor over not speaking Marathi

A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol

Raj Thackeray,Raj

Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained for allegedly assaulting a foodstall owner for not speaking Marathi, an official said on Friday.

The accused persons were allowed to go after the police served notices on them, he said. 

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Thane district. A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol.

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

 

While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official had said earlier. 

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray urges seniors to lead tie-up talks between Sena(UBT), MNS

Raj Thackeray

Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

The accused persons were brought to the police station. They were allowed to go after the police handed them notices, said sub-inspector Kiran Kadam of Kashimira police station on Friday.

Police are in the process of chapter proceedings (preventive action) against the accused persons in the case, he said. 

The office of the zonal deputy commissioner of police will make them sign bonds about good behaviour, the official added.

Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

nipah virus kerala

Latest LIVE: Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah cases spark concern in 3 districts

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halts after landslide damages pedestrian route

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM inaugurates office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

Nipah Virus

Kerala on alert after two suspected Nipah virus cases spark concern

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Heavy rains batter Himachal; 43 dead, ₹400 crore worth of damage estimated

Topics : MNS Maharashtra Marathi language Marathi assault Thane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon