The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) will organise the "Divya Kala Mela" (divine arts festival) to showcase the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on Wednesday. The Divya Kala Mela aims “to promote the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan)," the ministry said.The event will be held from June 29 to July 5, 2023, at the Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will feature a wide range of products, including handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works, packaged food, and more. The products will be from various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the North Eastern states, and other regions.The “Divya Kala Mela” provides a platform for PwD to showcase its products and skills to a wider audience, the ministry said. The "Divya Kala Mela" has been held in five cities so far, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati, and Indore. The Jaipur event will be the sixth in the series.Also Read :Go Green, Earn Credits: Govt starts Green Credits scheme under Mission LifeAround 100 specially-abled artists and entrepreneurs from about 20 states and union territories will display their products and skills at the event. The products will be the following category: home décor and lifestyle, clothing, stationery, eco-friendly products, packaged food, organic products, toys and gifts as well as personal accessories such as jewellery and clutch bags.The “Divya Kala Mela” in Jaipur will be open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm for seven days, from June 29 to July 5. The event will feature a series of cultural activities, including performances by PwD artists and well-known professionals. The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on June 29 at 5:00 PM by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar. The “Divya Kala Mela” will be organised in 12 cities across the country during 2023-2024.