Diwali 2023: Heartfelt wishes, greetings, quotes for festival of lights

The celebration of lights, Diwali has started and is being celebrated all over the planet. During the five-day Diwali celebration, individuals take part in get-together, firecrackers, feasts, and prayer. Aside from this, different customs are followed by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, and a few different Gods and Goddesses.

Diwali from "Deepavali," signifies "a row of lights." Individuals also lit customary clay oil lights outside their homes to represent the triumph of light over darkness and information over ignorance. To make this festive season considerably more delightful, here are some of the heartfelt wishes to share with your friends and family.

Diwali wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and quotes for the Festival of Lights

• May the radiance of Diwali illuminate your life with joy and prosperity!

• Diwali is the perfect time to create special memories with your loved ones. Have a wonderful celebration!

• May the festival of lights fill your life with the glow of happiness and the sparkle of joy.

• Wishing you and your family a Diwali filled with love, light, and laughter.

• On this auspicious occasion, may you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

• Let’s celebrate Diwali by spreading joy and light wherever we go.

• Wishing you a festival full of lights, happiness, and sweets. Happy Diwali!

• May this Diwali bring you endless moments of joy and love.

• Let the brightness of Diwali light up your life with happiness and success.

• As you celebrate Diwali, may your life be filled with the glow of happiness and the sparkle of joy.

• "Embracing the glow of Choti Diwali, where every diya tells a tale of triumph. #ChotiDiwaliMagic"

• "May the flickering diyas on Choti Diwali illuminate your dreams and aspirations. #DiwaliDreams #ChotiDiwaliLights"

• "On this Naraka Chaturdashi, may your heart be as light as the glow around you. #ChotiDiwaliLove #FestivalSpirit"

• "Let the radiance of Naraka Chaturdashi brighten your spirit and light up your world. #FestivalVibes #ChotiDiwaliCelebration"

• "Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with laughter, love, and the sweet scent of tradition. #FestiveFeels #ChotiDiwaliJoy".

• Enjoy a dazzling, cheerful, and exuberant Diwali with your loved ones. I hope the lamplight illuminates your life and provides you with constant guidance.

• May the Diwali lights illuminate your world. A happy Diwali in 2023. I hope you have a happy, fortunate Diwali that is full of lights and love.

• May the lamps illuminate your home and heart, and may the year’s blessings shower upon you. Hugs and love!