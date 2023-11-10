Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day auspicious festival Diwali. People in India celebrate Dhanteras on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of Hindu's Kartik month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 10, 2023, as per the Gregorian calendar.
Dhanteras is also known as "Dhanatrayodashi," and this day is considered auspicious for buying gold, silver and other assets to invite goddess Laxmi and Lord Kuber into the homes.
The word Dhan in Dhanteras means wealth in Hindi, and people believe that making big purchases on this day yields prosperity and good luck
India is about to celebrate the five-day festival, and on this occasion, people exchange wishes, messages and quotes with their friends and families. Here are the top 20 wishes messages and quotes you can share with your closed ones.
Top 20 wishes, messages and quotes to share on Dhanteras
- May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber fill your life with wealth and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!
- Wishing you a festival full of joy, happiness, and the blessings of Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxshmi. Have a prosperous Dhanteras 2023.
- May your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness on this auspicious festival Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras.
- As we celebrate Dhanteras, I wish all your financial goals to be achieved this year, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
- May you always be guided by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, and may your life be filled with prosperity.
- Happy Dhanteras 2023 to you and your family. May this festival bring joy, success and prosperity to your life.
- Happy Dhanteras 2023! May Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and fill it with joy, prosperity and wealth.
- Decorate your home with candles, light up diyas, and draw rangolis in your home as Goddess Lakshmi is about to visit. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
- On this Dhanteras, may your path towards success be filled with health, wealth and prosperity! Happy Dhanteras 2023.
- May this festival of prosperity and joy brighten your heart and home and fill it with sparkles of happiness and success.
- I wish the Dhanteras festival brings joyful moments and brightening opportunities for you. Happy Dhanteras!
- May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, and different perspectives and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras 2023 to you and your family.
- I am wishing you a Happy Dhanteras 2023 full of laughter, love and prosperity!
- I wish that this year Dhanteras is filled with sparkling moments and uncovers some sparkling opportunities for you. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
- On Dhanteras, may your life be adorned with the auspicious blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead.
- Dhanteras is a reminder to be grateful for our wealth and share it with those in need. Have a blessed Dhanteras!
- I wish you a Dhanteras full of joy, happiness, and the blessings of Lord Kubera. Have a prosperous year ahead.
- May Lord Kubera be always around you, showering his blessings. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
- May your happiness multiply and your sorrows disappear. This is my wish on this day for you. Happy Dhanteras!
- I pray that the festival of Dhanteras fills your life with unlimited happiness, peace and success.