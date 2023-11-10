Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day auspicious festival Diwali. People in India celebrate Dhanteras on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of Hindu's Kartik month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 10, 2023, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Dhanteras is also known as "Dhanatrayodashi," and this day is considered auspicious for buying gold, silver and other assets to invite goddess Laxmi and Lord Kuber into the homes.

The word Dhan in Dhanteras means wealth in Hindi, and people believe that making big purchases on this day yields prosperity and good luck



India is about to celebrate the five-day festival, and on this occasion, people exchange wishes, messages and quotes with their friends and families. Here are the top 20 wishes messages and quotes you can share with your closed ones.

Top 20 wishes, messages and quotes to share on Dhanteras