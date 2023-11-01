Dhanteras 2023: History, puja timings, shubh muhurat of Dhanteras

Diwali , the celebration of lights, will be celebrated on November 12 this year. Diwali is a highly awaited festival by everyone in India and celebrated with lights and glitter every year. Diwali carries with itself love, light, and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja, Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras Puja also happen during this season of Deepavali.

Diwali or Deepavali is a Hindu festival that has been celebrated since ages. The people deck up in new garments, decorate their places with celebrations and lights and enjoy extravagances of Diwali-special desserts and sweets with their friends and family.

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is a festival celebrated with extraordinary vigour and excitement, and holds profound importance in Hindu mythology and culture. This day means the procurement of material wealth as well as the blessings of flourishing, favourable luck, and the divine presence of Goddess Lakshmi.

What is the importance of Dhanteras?

As indicated by Hindu mythology, Dhanvantari, the divine physician and the holy Ayurveda text bearer, arose during the stirring of the sea, a vast event known as the Samudra Manthan. On one hand, he held the sacred Ayurveda scriptures, on the other, he held a pot loaded up with the elixir of life. This day is celebrated as 'Dhanteras' as well as National Ayurveda Day. The relationship with Dhanvantari highlights the significance of wellbeing and healing in our lives.

Another belief in the meaning of Dhanteras is connected to the churning of the sea, from which Goddess Lakshmi is said to have arisen. Subsequently, this day represents wealth, favourable luck, success, and bliss.

Dhanteras: Rituals

The evening of the Dhanteras is viewed as the most promising time to pray to Goddess Lakshmi. Post sunset, a puja is performed to respect the goddess. As a feature of this custom, individuals present the Dhanteras Katha, a sacred story that relates the legends and meaning of the day. Also, oil lamps are lit outside the house doors, barring regions like toilets. It is accepted that the light from these lights goes about as a signal, directing Goddess Lakshmi to the home of her devotees.

The Tulsi plant is taken as a holy plant in Hindu culture, likewise prayed on this day. In the evening, a paste using vermilion and rice flour is ready to draw the impressions of Goddess Lakshmi at the entry of the home. This symbolic motion is believed to be propitious, carrying abundance and prosperity to the household.

Also Read Virat unfollows his 'favourite singer' Shubh for sharing controversial post Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival Ayudha Puja 2023: Date and time, History, Importance, Rituals, Wishes Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list From boAT to Virat Kohli, why is Canadian singer Shubh facing backlash? Ameya Prabhu takes over as President of Indian Chamber of Commerce ED attaches Rs 503 cr assets of Jet founder Goyal, others in London, Dubai Cultural vibrancy shines on globally: PM on inclusion of 2 cities in UCCN India Cements' net loss contracts to Rs 81.39 crore during Jul-Sep quarter To encourage helmet usage, IRF submits proposal to make them GST-free

Dhanteras Puja 2023: Muhurat Timings

In 2023, Dhanteras lies on November 10th, 2023, and here is a detailed breakdown of the key timings:

• Trayodashi Tithi: The Trayodashi Tithi, which is the 13th day in the lunar calendar, starts at 12:35 PM on November 10, 2023, and goes on until 1:57 PM on November 11, 2023. This period is viewed as great for Dhanteras celebration.

• Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: The ideal time for leading Dhanteras puja is from 5:47 PM to 7:43 PM.

• Pradosh Kaal: Pradosh Kaal is a critical window for puja during Dhanteras, ranges from 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM. It is accepted that the blessings and favor of the goddess are many during this period.

• Purchase muhurat: The ideal time for buying things that signify prosperity lies between 2:35 PM to 6:40 PM.