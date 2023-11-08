Diwali 2023: Top 5 Rangoli design ideas to use at your home this Diwali

The festival of light and joy is here, and the celebration has already started across the country. Different activities make this festival beautiful, like lighting the house, igniting diyas, cleaning the house and bursting crackers. However, one more thing that makes this festival beautiful is Rangoli.

Even schools organise rangoli-making competitions and engage students in school decoration by creating different beautiful rangolis in their classes or common areas.

It is very common to see rangoli at home during the Diwali festival. Below are some of the Diwali designs that you can use at your home this Diwali.

Diwali Rangoli designs

Here are different types of Rangoli designs

Geometric shapes designs

Creating patterns and using squares, triangles, and circles is a great way to start with rangoli-making for kids. Students can make these types of geometric shapes called rangolis and also add diyas or flowers to make their rangoli look more attractive and vibrant.

Flower Rangoli designs

Another popular rangoli Diwali is flower patterns, which are one of the popular choices for beginners. These types of designs can be made with fresh or dried flowers and coloured sand or powder to create colourful sand or powder to create colourful flower patterns.

Peacock Modern Rangoli Design

Another modern Rangoli design is the Peacock Modern Rangoli design which uses modern tricks, and you can carve the designs in rangoli using sharp instruments like cotton swabs, spoons, sticks, etc. Although such rangoli designs need a lot of patience and concentration, they look beautiful once they are completed.

Sanskar Bharati Rangoli

It is an easy form of design circle which has different patterns inside the colourful background. If you are good with free-hand drawing, you can make these rangoli designs quickly and easily.

Rangoli Design with a Message

One of the images that has been gaining popularity in recent years is the Rangoli design, which comes with meaningful messages. One can create a vibrant rangoli that spreads the message of saving a girl child. You can also incorporate social messages in your rangoli as well like, "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", "Save Water", etc.

Here are some of the popular Diwali Rangoli designs:

