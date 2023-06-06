Simple Energy begins delivery of e-scooter Simple ONE in Bengaluru

Electric vehicle maker Simple Energy has started delivering its first e-scooter Simple ONE to its customers in Bengaluru on Tuesday, almost 22 months after its unveiling.

The company unveiled its maiden offering on August 15, 2021, but launched it officially on May 23 this year at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), around Rs 35,000 higher than the price it had announced at the time of pre-bookings.

Announcing the commencement of deliveries in a statement on Tuesday, the company said it plans to facilitate deliveries in a phased manner starting from Bengaluru.

"We have commenced the deliveries of the Simple ONE, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We have created a holistic product that is both sustainable and an efficient transportation option for our customers," Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said.

The company said it is working closely with authorised dealers to ensure timely deliveries and efficient after-sales support and it plans to expand its retail footprint to 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.

Simple ONE comes with a range of 212 km and is the longest-range electric two-wheeler in India, according to the company.

Expected to cater to the needs of daily commuters, the e-scooter is equipped with safety features and smart connectivity options, the company said.