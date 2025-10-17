Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

This was not the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical issues, outages and glitches have long frustrated travellers, particularly during peak travel seasons

IRCTC

Several users went further, accusing agents of booking tickets in advance while regular passengers struggle to get any. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of users faced frustration on Friday as the IRCTC website went down just ahead of the Tatkal booking window. With Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, many travellers were trying to secure last-minute train tickets, only to be met with an error message displaying: “The server is temporarily unable to serve requests. Error code 109.” The downtime quickly became the subject of memes and social media jokes, with many calling the platform an “absolute crash.”
 
Several users took to X to express their annoyance. One wrote, “Hey @IRCTCofficial, you can’t even build a proper website and yet you’re selling us dreams of bullet trains? It’s Tatkal time—people need to reach home for Diwali & Chhath Puja, not your ‘maintenance’ drama. Fix the basics FIRST, then promise the stars.” Another added, “IRCTC down when we need it most. How can one get home for the festival?”
 
 
Some users requested clarity on when Tatkal bookings would actually open. One user asked, “#IRCTC how to book Tatkal ticket. Now it’s 11 am. How come we know about it? Please specify a time, so we can come back at the specific time.”

Users mock the glitch

 
The downtime also invited humour. A user wrote, “Downtime 10:50 am. Tatkal 11:00 am. The real race isn’t for tickets, it’s between me and your maintenance team #IRCTC #LegendaryTiming @AshwiniVaishnaw sir, please look into it on festival time.” Another joked, “IRCTC servers are powered by Indian Railways’ WiFi—that explains everything.”

A recurring problem

 
This was not the first time the IRCTC platform has faced technical issues. Outages and glitches have long frustrated travellers, particularly during peak travel seasons. “Every year, same story: IRCTC fails again during Diwali Tatkal bookings. Booking timings are 10:00 am. Till 10:07 AM: Site unreachable. By the time it opens, tickets are gone. For a platform that knows the festive rush is coming, how does this still happen?” a user wrote on X.

Accusations of a scam

 
Several users went further, accusing agents of booking tickets in advance while regular passengers struggle to get any. “Every Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking day, the IRCTC server collapses like it’s running on 2G. Common passengers get nothing, while agents & booking mafias grab all tickets in seconds,” said one. 
 
Another added, “During Tatkal booking time, the IRCTC website never opens or keeps crashing. This looks like a complete scam—common users can’t book, but agents get tickets easily.”

More From This Section

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Cabinet expansion: Gujarat CM seeks Guv's permission to hold oath ceremony

Delhi High Court

1984 riots: HC to hear Sajjan Kumar's appeal against conviction in November

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Police worked in coordination with other forces during Op Sindoor: BSF DG

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam today for paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg

cough syrup

LIVE news updates: Centre to force drugmakers to upgrade plants after fatal cough syrup crisis

Topics : IRCTC Train tickets flight ticket Diwali Rail tickets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon