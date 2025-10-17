Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam today for paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam today for paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi had visited the site on Thursday to review the arrangements for Gandhi's visit

Gandhi will visit Garg's resting place at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects to him (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to arrive here on Friday to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore last month.

Gandhi will visit Garg's resting place at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects to him, a Congress leader said.

He will also visit the singer's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members, he said.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He was cremated with state honours on September 23 near Guwahati. The Assam government formed an SIT that is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

 

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi had visited the site on Thursday to review the arrangements for Gandhi's visit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg was after 28 days of his death, but it is still 'better late than never'.

'We had expected a senior Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation," the chief minister had said at a press conference here.

Sarma said as Gandhi is coming to pay his tribute to the singer, 'we welcome his visit to the state'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

