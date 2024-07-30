DM asked to ascertain cause of coaching centre flooding: Delhi CS to Atishi

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The central district magistrate has been directed to ascertain the cause of coaching centre flooding incident and fix the responsibility of the people concerned, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday submitted in his report Revenue Minister Atishi. Earlier in the day, the minister had flagged delay in submission of the magisterial inquiry report on the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident in a note to Kumar and had asked him to submit it by 10 pm. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The chief secretary, in its report, has stated that the District Magistrate (Central) will submit his detailed report regarding the incident in some time.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.

The interim report was provided by additional chief secretary but since the road concerned with the incident belongs to the MCD, therefore, a report was also sought from the civic body, Kumar said int he report.

The MCD in its report informed that assistant engineer responsible for maintenance of drains system of area has been suspended with immediate effect and services of junior engineer has been terminated.

The chief secretary's report further said that desilting reports were sought from the six organisations -- Irrigation and Flood Control, PWD, MCD, NDMC, DDA and Delhi Cantonment Board -- and have already been submitted to the Minister (UD) on June 6.

The Urban Development department has already written to all the departments to get the third party audit of desilting done in compliance of the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, it added.

Atishi in her note earlier said, "I had given directions at 11:20 pm on Saturday (27th July) regarding initiating a magisterial enquiry into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Rajinder Nagar area... A report by the magisterial committee was to be submitted to the office of the undersigned within 24 hours."



"However,... am shocked to note that despite almost 40 hours having passed, I am yet to receive any official report or information from the Chief Secretary on the incident," she had said.

The minister said either "the officers of the Delhi government are not serious about enquiring into this tragedy, or they are trying to protect someone".

"The fact that the main accused runs an IAS coaching, one wonders whether he is well connected with the IAS fraternity. Such delays cannot be tolerated," she had said.

"The Chief Secretary is again directed to submit the magisterial enquiry report on the incident by 10 pm today (July 29)... Suggest strongest possible action that needs to be taken against those officials whose negligence has caused this tragic incident. Any further delays will raise questions as to whether any culprits are being protected," Atishi had said.