Delhi coaching accident: 'Forced to live like pests' -Student writes to CJI

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi coaching centre basement flooding that killed three aspiring IAS students, a student identified as Avinash Dubey has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, demanding strict action in the incident.





ALSO READ: Delhi coaching mishap video: How a car caused flood water to breach gates Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In her letter, Dubey flagged that the water logging issue in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar is not new and blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for neglecting the situation, NDTV reported.

“We have to walk in knee-deep drain water... Today students like us are preparing for (our exams) while living a life of hell…” he said. Three students, two female and one male, were killed due to electrocution on Saturday evening after flood water breached the gates of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar, trapping several students inside.

The institute was illegally operating the basement, meant for parking, as a library, which is in violation of Delhi’s civic laws. The biometric lock system in the building malfunctioned during the floods, worsening the situation as the students could not escape.

Dubey further requested justice, emphasising that the recent Rajendra Nagar-incident has proved that the students are not safe. “The Delhi government and Municipal Corporation force us to live a life like (pests)...,” Dubey said, alleging “indifference” on part of the authorities.

He further noted that the incident was worrying and the waterlogging crisis posed a serious threat to the safety and health of students residing in these areas.

The incident sparked a massive protest in Rajendra Nagar as the students demanded accountability for the tragedy.

The police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident, including the owner of Rau's IAS coaching centre. One of the viral videos of the incident suggested that the water on the roads breached the gates of the coaching institute due to a ripple effect caused by the passing of a four-wheeler vehicle. The owner of the vehicle has also been arrested.

The CJI has not yet decided if the letter will be viewed as a petition.