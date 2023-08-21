Confirmation

DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between DMRC and NBCC (India) Limited to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad," it posted

Delhi Metro

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
The DMRC and public sector undertaking NBCC have joined hands to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad, officials said on Monday.
This was announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X.
"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between DMRC and NBCC (India) Limited to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad," it posted.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

