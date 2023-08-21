DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad

The DMRC and public sector undertaking NBCC have joined hands to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad, officials said on Monday.

This was announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between DMRC and NBCC (India) Limited to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad," it posted.