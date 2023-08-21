EC makes fresh push for eco-friendly campaigns ahead of state polls

Ahead of assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission has expressed concern over the use of non-biodegradable materials for campaigning and urged political parties to avoid plastic and polythene for making posters and banners.

The poll panel has come out with consolidated instructions issued by it from 1999 onwards on making election campaign "eco-friendly".

In a letter to presidents of all recognised national and state parties on August 18, the poll panel said, "In today's world, the environmental concerns have become more significant. Election Commission is also very concerned with the issue of environment hazards caused by use of non-biodegradable materials in elections."



The commission pointed out that since 1999, it has been urging all political parties and candidates to avoid the use of plastic and polythene for preparation of posters, banners during election campaign.

"Protecting the environment is not an individual task but a collective responsibility and hence the Election Commission urges all the political parties to avoid the use of plastic/polythene and similar non-biodegradable materials for preparation of posters, banners during election campaign in the interest of environment and human health," the letter said.

In one of its instructions issued in February, 2019, the poll panel had said that a lot of the campaigning material including posters, cut-outs, hoardings, banners, and political advertisements is made of plastic.

After the elections, the campaigning material is discarded and becomes waste. "Such single-use plastic waste generated during campaigning does not get collected and causes choking of drainage and river systems, ingestion by stray animals...leading to adverse impacts on human health and environment," it had noted.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies Precise, personal campaigns: When brand AI comes to advertising industry Green, eco-friendly technology key for Indian Navy-says Ministry of Defense Incentivise eco-friendly fertilisers UP transformed into prime investment destination in six years: Adityanath Mizoram: Two-day Assembly session to begin Aug 22, six bills to be tabled Global food security at crossroads as rice shortages, surging prices hit Farmers protest in Nashik, want Centre to scrap export duty on onions Electricity usage by EVs in Maha rises to 14.44 mn units in July: MSEDCL

It cautioned that some of these plastics are poly vinyl chloride (PVC) based, which produces toxic emissions on burning.

"A number of alternative options to use of plastic in campaigning material are available such as compostable plastics, natural fabrics, and recycled paper material, which have a lesser environmental impact. Such materials need to be promoted as a sustainable and environmentally sound management practice," it had said.