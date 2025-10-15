Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Lokayukta police raid retired officer in MP; find assets worth ₹10 cr

Lokayukta police raid retired officer in MP; find assets worth ₹10 cr

Lokayukta DSP Sunil Talan said the raids were conducted at one property in Gwalior and seven locations in Indore belonging to retired District Excise Officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria

Indian police

Representative Image: The action was taken based on a complaint that Bhadoria had amassed disproportionate assets. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday conducted raids at various premises of a retired excise officer and found assets worth around Rs 10 crore belonging to him and his family, a police official said.

Talking to reporters, Lokayukta Police Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Sunil Talan said the raids were conducted at one property in Gwalior and seven locations in Indore belonging to retired District Excise Officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria.

The action was taken based on a complaint that Bhadoria had amassed disproportionate assets, he said.

During the raids, assets in the range of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore belonging to Bhadoria and his family, including properties in Indore and Gwalior as well as in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, were unearthed, he said. "Rs 1.05 crore in cash along with gold bars weighing approximately 1.50 kilograms and jewellery weighing approximately one kilogram of the same metal were recovered from Bhadoria's hideouts," Talan said.

 

He added that the Lokayukta police have also received information about Bhadoria family's investments in films. "We have received information about Bhadoria's seven to eight bank accounts and lockers. His family also owns three to four expensive vehicles," the official said.

Bhadoria retired as the District Excise Officer of Alirajpur on August 31 this year, he said, adding that a detailed assessment of his and his family's assets was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

