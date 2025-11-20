Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Doctors, engineers engaging in anti-national activities: Delhi police in SC

Doctors, engineers engaging in anti-national activities: Delhi police in SC

SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the delay in trial was attributable to the accused and they cannot take advantage of it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

The Delhi police on Thursday vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the delay in trial was attributable to the accused and they cannot take advantage of it.

Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The videos showed Imam giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020 before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.

 

Pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, the advocate said, "Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities."  Raju added, "It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades."  At this juncture, Justice Kumar asked if the speeches were part of the chargesheet, to which Raju replied in the affirmative.

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman were booked under the UAPA, the stringent anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hearing in the matter will continue after 2 pm.

Topics : Umar Khalid Delhi Police Supreme Court

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

