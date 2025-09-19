Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi riots: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Khalid, Sharjeel to Sept 22

Delhi riots: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Khalid, Sharjeel to Sept 22

Besides Khalid and Imam, those who faced bail rejection are Fatima, Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed

Supreme Court, SC

The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to September 22 the hearing on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Manmohan deferred the pleas.

The activists have challenged a September 2 Delhi High Court order which denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.

Besides Khalid and Imam, those who faced bail rejection are Fatima, Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed.

 

The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2.

Also Read

Humayun's Tomb | File Image

Datanomics: SC gives ASI edge as Waqf stakes claim on 7% of monumentspremium

Vantara, Anant Ambani

SIT gave clean chit on water resource misuse, carbon credits, says Vantara

Loudspeaker ban

Ban loudspeakers across all religious sites, says ex-SC judge citing health

Supreme Court

Bank OTS scheme not a borrower's right without upfront payment: SC

Stubble Burning, Stubble

Why don't you arrest erring farmers? SC asks Punjab govt on stubble burning

The high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law.

While the high court said the right to participate in peaceful protests and to make speeches in public meetings was said to have been protected under Article 19(1)(a), and couldn't be blatantly curtailed, it observed the right was "not absolute" and "subject to reasonable restrictions".

"If the exercise of an unfettered right to protest were permitted, it would damage the constitutional framework and impinge upon the law and order situation in the country," the bail rejection order said.

Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused, who have denied all the allegations against them, have been in jail since 2020 and had moved the high court after a trial court rejected their bail pleas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico Election

LIVE news updates: Canada, Mexico pledge coordination on trade pact review with US

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra mandates e-KYC for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries, sets deadline

Gun, Pistol

Masked gunmen open fire at real estate company's office in Gurugram

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain continues across India amid monsoon retreat; light rain in Delhi today

Explosion

1 killed, 4 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

Topics : Supreme Court Communal riots Delhi Umar Khalid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon