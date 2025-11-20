Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Air too toxic to breathe': Parent's post questions Delhi's school calendar

'Air too toxic to breathe': Parent's post questions Delhi's school calendar

With Delhi's AQI in the 'severe' range, a parent's LinkedIn post highlights how frequent pollution-related shutdowns are affecting children and suggests reworking school breaks

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘severe’ range on Thursday. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘severe’ range on Thursday. The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 416 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
This was only a slight improvement from Wednesday’s AQI of 419, and pollution levels remained a serious health risk across the city.
 
According to CPCB standards, AQI levels between 0-50 are ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 fall under the ‘severe’ category.   
 
 

What does the parent’s LinkedIn post say?

 
Amid the persistent smog, a LinkedIn post by Delhi resident Akshay Verma, co-founder of FITPASS, has resonated with many parents. Verma shared how even his three-year-old son now needs to understand a new and unexpected term: AQI. 

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality stays 'severe' as AQI crosses 400; SC asks CAQM to act

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI tops 400 at multiple stations as winter smog sets in across NCR

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations

Stubble Burning, Stubble

Farmers in Punjab recycle crop waste, aim to reduce worsening air pollution

 
“One week he’s learning how to hold a pencil... next week he’s learning why he can’t go to school because the air is ‘too poisonous’,” he writes, describing the strange challenges of raising a child in the capital.
 
According to him, school closures have become as uncertain as the pollution itself. “Summer break, Diwali break — and now an annual ‘pollution break’ nobody wants to call by its real name,” he says. For a child who still believes “clouds live inside cartoons”, he adds, explaining toxic air feels “heartbreaking and absurd".
 

Why is the school calendar being questioned?

 
Verma suggests that Delhi may need to reverse its academic calendar. Instead of the traditional long summer break, he proposes a long winter break from Diwali to January, when the city’s air quality routinely drops to its worst levels.
 
Since heat can be managed but polluted air cannot, he argues that schools could function normally in the summer and pause during the months when pollution repeatedly forces shutdowns.
 

How are families coping with Delhi’s pollution?

 
Doctors, Verma notes, are already advising those who can afford it to move temporarily to cleaner cities for six to eight weeks during peak pollution. But for most families in Delhi, especially working-class households, such relocation is impossible. “They are forced to breathe whatever the city decides,” he writes.
 

What larger point does the post make?

 
Drawing a comparison with hill schools, which follow academic calendars based on weather, Verma says Delhi now has enough data to adopt a similar model. “A city’s future sits inside its classrooms,” he says. “Right now, those classrooms are empty."

More From This Section

Orry

Influencer Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 cr drugs case; here's why

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Bomb threat emails sent to 3 private schools in Delhi; searches underway

Supreme Court

SC raises retirement age of MP judicial officers from 60 to 61 years

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM slams Centre over rejection of plea on paddy moisture norms

Railways, train

Southern Railway to launch coast-to-coast parcel train service for 1st time

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon