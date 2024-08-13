Business Standard
Doctors' strike to continue as meeting with health ministry inconclusive

The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA)

Additionally, the Union government is urged to implement and enforce comprehensive security measures for healthcare workers across all hospitals, it said | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association on Monday announced the extension of its indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata after their meeting with officials from the Union health ministry here failed to bring out any resolution.
Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the gruesome incident at the RG Kar Medical College, paralysing elective services including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.
The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).
"Despite extensive discussions with the Union (health) minister's team, no concrete resolution was reached, leading to the continuation of the strike," a statement released by FORDA here on Monday night said.
 
FORDA President Dr Aviral Mathur said the strike will continue on Tuesday.
"I, along with the association members and doctors, met with the Union health minister's team on Monday. Since no resolution was reached regarding their demands, the strike will continue for another day," Mathur said.

He also clarified that while the resident doctors will remain on strike, emergency services will continue to operate as previously stated.
The association's demands include the immediate acceptance of residents' concerns at R G Kar Medical College, a guarantee against police brutality and respectful treatment of protesting doctors, and prompt justice along with compensation for the family of a deceased individual involved in the dispute.
Additionally, the Union government is urged to implement and enforce comprehensive security measures for healthcare workers across all hospitals, it said.
An expert committee should also be established to expedite the ratification of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, with a clear timeline for its completion, the statement said.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

