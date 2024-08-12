Business Standard
Delhi borders face traffic restrictions, routes diverted ahead of I-Day

No heavy transport vehicle (HTV) will be allowed to enter the city on Monday at 10 pm to Tuesday 12 pm and similarly from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 12 pm, the advisory stated

India will be celebrating its 78th Independence day

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Several traffic diversions were imposed on borders of the national capital from Monday in view of Independence Day celebration with heavy vehicles prohibited from entering the city, according to an advisory.
According to the police advisory, elaborate law and order and traffic arrangements have been made for the celebrations on August 15.
No heavy transport vehicle (HTV) will be allowed to enter the city on Monday at 10 pm to Tuesday 12 pm and similarly from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 12 pm, the advisory stated.
In view of the restrictions, the police urged essential service providers to keep sufficient essential commodities such as oxygen cylinders, among others in advance so that they may not face any difficulty during this period, it said.
General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow direction of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory added.
Another advisory said interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Ring road from Thursday midnight to 11 am.

All buses coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi shall move via Bhopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar for Wazirabad Road and then towards Chandgi Ram Akhara - U turn ISBT and enter ISBT, it said.
All Buses coming from Dhaulakuan shall be diverted on Ring Road for taking Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT Kashmere Gate, the advisory said.
All buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) shall either terminate at Sarai Kale Khan or be diverted on Ring road via Dhaulakuan Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT, it stated.
No bus shall be allowed to take U-turn at the northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar (monastery) and would be diverted towards Wazirabad to go Trans Yamuna or take U-turn from Chandgiram Akhara and take loop of ISBT flyover to go towards Shastri Park and buses bound for Dhaula Kuan shall take Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Link Road and upper Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg), it said.
Buses bound for Loni Border shall proceed via Wazirabad Bridge and those bound for Ghaziabad shall proceed via ISBT Bridge, it stated.
Local city buses, including DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 12 am to 11 pm on Thursday between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road, NH-24, NH 'T'-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take available alternative route, the advisory said.
Buses usually terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailedor diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am, it added.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

