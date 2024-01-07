Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

The recent spike in Coronavirus cases is being attributed to the detection of the JN.1 variant, which has gone to become the dominant strain leading to Covid-19 infections in India, according to data from the Insacog website. Barring the eastern region where Odisha and West Bengal are the only two states to report the variant, JN.1 has been reported from almost all parts of India.

The prevalence is highest in the South followed by North and Western Indian states. In the East, only 28.6 per cent of all Covid-19 positive samples tested in the last week of December 2023 at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) labs are of JN.1 compared to 100 per cent Covid-19 samples testing positive for JN.1

The monthly lineage distribution shows that JN.1 cases have significantly grown in numbers in December 2023. While the genome sequencing is still going on, data till Sunday suggests that 503 out of the 536 JN.1 cases have been detected from samples that tested Covid positive in December 2023.

The first confirmed case of the JN.1 variant in India was detected by Insacog in Kerala on December 17. The sample in question was from a 79-year-old woman from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district, whose RT-PCR positive sample was first collected during routine checking on December 8.

Since then, Insacog has detected the JN.1 variant in 536 samples across 12 states and union territories, according to figures updated on their website till Sunday morning. Kerala, with 154 cases has the maximum number of JN.1 cases, followed by 111 cases in Maharashtra, 76 in Gujarat, 51 in Goa, 32 cases each in Rajasthan and Telangana, 29 in Andhra Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Delhi, 8 in Karnataka, 3 in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal.

While Insacog claims to provide real-time figures on its website, its data remains limited to JN.1 cases detected till the last week of December 2023.

JN.1 increasing its footprint across India, except in the East

Zonal distribution of the JN.1 cases shows that the new variant has affected almost all regions of the country, except for the East. This shows in the number of detections, as Odisha and West Bengal are the only two states in the Insacog-defined eastern region to have reported cases of this dominant strain.

As of Sunday morning, the JN.1 variant accounts for only 28.6 per cent of all Covid-19 positive samples tested from the eastern region in the last week of December 2023 at Insacog labs. The figure for the preceding week was 25 per cent. According to Insacog data, XBB.1.16, a combination of two BA.2 strains, was the dominant strain in the eastern region with 57.1 per cent in the last week of December 2023.

The southern region presents an entirely different image as JN.1 cases accounted for 100 per cent of all Covid-19 positive cases tested in the last week of December 2023. Kerala was the prime contributor to this figure, with the state having the maximum number of JN.1 detections in India.

The data for India's western and northern regions also shows JN.1 to be the dominant strain. In the last week of December 2023, JN.1 cases accounted for 83.3 per cent of all Covid positive samples tested at Insacog labs in the northern region, whereas the figure for the western region stood at 73.1 per cent.

Experts believe JN.1 to be unique and infectious

According to medical experts, the JN.1 variant is a highly infectious descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola.

Speaking on the infectious nature of JN.1, Ambarish Joshi, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital said that the new JN.1 variant has a single new spike mutation in comparison to Omicron, which evades the immune response easily making it a highly infectious strain that may affect all stages of life.

Commenting on the distinctiveness of the new variant, Joshi said that its uniqueness lies in a fusion of genetic nuances, setting it apart from its counterparts. “Fever, cough, cold, headache, gastrointestinal disorders, breathing issues are some of the common symptoms of Covid JN.1,” he added.

Speaking on the rising trend of cases in India, Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital said that with the weather conditions favourable for influenza-like illnesses presently, and increased chances of transmission due to confined spaces, the number of cases are going to increase.

The current spike in cases is not the first occurrence of JN.1 in the world. JN.1 was first found in Luxembourg and as per the latest numbers, it has been spotted in more than 40 countries. According to outbreak.info, a collaborative effort supported by US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, JN.1 accounts for 40 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases globally.

The World Health Organization declared the JN.1 variant to be a variant of interest (VOI) in December last year.





Zonal Distribution of JN.1 cases in India Zone Case %* (Dec 18-24 '23) Case %* (Dec 25-31 '23) South 93.3 100 North 85.7 83.3 West 82.2 73.1 East 25 28.6 Source: INSACOG, Indian Nucleotide Data Archive

* Percentage of cases among all samples tested that weekNote: Latest figures for Central and North-East regions were not available at INSACOG website