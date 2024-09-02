Kailash Gahlot calls gig workers 'Pradushan Yodha', asks them to adopt EVs

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday called gig workers of food delivery companies as 'Pradushan Yodha' (warriors against pollution) as he spoke about the importance of electric vehicles. Addressing thousands of delivery partners, commonly known as 'gig workers', at an event organised by delivery companies Zomato and Blinkit at Talkatora Stadium, he called them the backbone of India's economy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "You are ensuring that millions of people can receive household essentials in minutes and enjoy meals from their favourite restaurants with just a click. Your dedication keeps our cities running smoothly. "Your commitment to your work and to protecting the environment is truly inspiring. The Kejriwal government is with you every step of the way. Together, let's make Delhi pollution-free by adopting electric vehicles (EVs)," he said.

Gahlot emphasised the importance of transitioning to electric vehicles and said they are not just a technological change but also a crucial move to reduce pollution in the city.

"I encourage all platform partners to take an active role in this transition, helping to pave the way for a cleaner, greener Delhi. We fully support the shift to EVs, recognising their significant environmental and economic advantages, and commend initiatives like EV Bazaar by companies like Zomato and Blinkit, which aim to raise awareness among gig workers," he added.

During the event, the transport minister also engaged with various electric two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and explored different lease models aimed at reducing the upfront cost of EVs, making the transition smoother for delivery partners.

The minister also highlighted the recently notified Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, which outlines a phased transition to electric vehicles for aggregators' fleets.

The scheme mandates that by April 1, 2030, the entire fleet of aggregators must be electric, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban mobility in the capital.