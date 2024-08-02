Delhi govt starts preparations to control air pollution during winters

The Arvind Kejriwal government has started preparations in full swing to control air pollution in winter. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a high-level meeting with the departments concerned. Officials of the Environment Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Development Department attended the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, "On August 21, a 'Save Environment' Round Table Conference will be organized with environmental experts at the Delhi Secretariat. In the conference, a winter action plan will be prepared based on the opinion of experts. This year, the main objective of our government will be to control pollution through public participation."

The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai shared that the Kejriwal government has started preparations against air pollution in winter. A review meeting was held with senior officials of the Environment, DPCC and Development Department in this regard.

"During the meeting, many important suggestions came up, in which some focus points have been identified. Work will be done by making them the centre point, such as dust pollution, pollution caused by vehicles, the problem of stubble, garbage being burnt at various places. In the winter season, garbage is burnt at various places in every area," he stated.

Minister Gopal Rai mentioned, "Apart from this, there is industrial pollution. In this, it will be ensured that all the registered industrial units of Delhi are converted to PNG. Green War Room and Green Delhi App have been created. It has been decided to upgrade it further, so that we can communicate with people in a better way and action can be taken on their complaints in time."

He said that the next focus point is hotspots. These are those areas of Delhi where people have to suffer the most from pollution. The focus point is real time apportionment study, through which the reasons related to real time pollution will be known.

The focus point is E-Waste Eco Park. India's first eco park is being built in Holambi Kalan village of Delhi. This eco park will work on the basis of zero waste policy.

"The next focus point of the government will be to increase the green area in Delhi. Along with this, we will promote public awareness and public participation. Awareness campaign will be run against pollution. The next focus point is the ban on firecrackers and under other focus points, communication will be established with the central government and neighboring states so that joint work can be done to control pollution. Apart from this, there is the implementation of GRAP, around which we will develop our further plan," the environment minister of Delhi stated.

He conveyed that on August 21, a 'Save Environment' Round Table Conference will be organized with environmental experts at Delhi Secretariat to discuss the main focus points in detail. 'Winter Action Plan' will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from all environmental experts. The main objective of this round table conference is to create a better action plan in this war against pollution inside Delhi.

"On the suggestions of the experts of this 'Save Environment' Round Table Conference, the Delhi government will be able to take necessary steps to control the sources of pollution. This will help in identifying and removing various factors of pollution in Delhi," Rai stated.