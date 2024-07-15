Business Standard
LG undid plans to make city pollution-free by ordering tree felling: AAP

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that in the last 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken many long-term and short-term steps to control pollution in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena scuttled the efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government to make Delhi pollution-free.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena scuttled the efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government to make Delhi pollution-free by allowing the feeling of 1,100 trees in the Satbari ridge area without permission.
There was no immediate reaction from LG office to the allegation.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that in the last 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken many long-term and short-term steps to control pollution in Delhi.
"One such long-term measure is planting trees. The Delhi government has brought Delhi's green cover to a historic high in the last 10 years and Delhi's green cover is now about 24 per cent.
"In the last four years, two crore trees have been planted in Delhi. As many as 17 city forests exist in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party government is creating six more forests in Delhi," she said.
The AAP leader said that the Delhi government is developing "city forests" near the metro station in Shastri Park, near ITO Chungi Part 2, in Mukhmelpur, Shikarpur, Aya Nagar and in Jaunapur.
Kakkar alleged that the Delhi LG is ordering tree felling in contempt of the Supreme Court.
"An order of the Supreme Court is required to cut even a single tree there. Without the order of the Supreme Court, cutting even a single tree in that eco-sensitive zone, in the ridge area of Satbari is not allowed," she said.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

