Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 will be notified soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 will be notified soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

MPD, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority, is a statutory document that facilitates city's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD) is currently under consideration and that it will be notified soon.

Addressing a press conference on 100 days of the third term of the Modi government, Khattar said there have been some difficulties in preparing the final draft of the MPD, adding that some suggestions that have been received from the public are being considered.

The approval of MPD has been pending for one-and-a-half years.

In February last year, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena approved the draft MPD, saying that its thrust is on inclusive development, sustainability and innovative interventions such as transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage and Yamuna rejuvenation, and regeneration of the city.

 

So far, the HUA ministry has not given its final approval to the MPD-2041.

The MPD, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority, is a statutory document that facilitates city's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development.

The first MPD was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957. These plans are prepared for 20 years' perspective period and provide a holistic framework for planned development of the city.

According to the DDA, the draft MPD-2041 is a "strategic" and "enabling" framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans and based on learnings from across the country with respect to implementation of various projects and schemes.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

