Drone delivers medicines, groceries to residents in Gurugram. WATCH

On Tuesday, Skye Air CEO Ankit Kumar declared Gurugram’s leap into the future of deliveries, with drones now traversing the cityscape, circumventing traffic congestion and environmental issues.

Highlighting the transformative impact, Kumar said drones are revolutionising urban logistics by offering swift, eco-friendly, and precise delivery services.





Founded in 2019, Skye Air has led the charge in drone logistics, making Gurugram the pioneering city for such operations, bolstered by robust government backing.

“We started with two drones and now our company has 30 drones. If you compare it with traditional methods, drones have countless advantages, especially in busy urban areas like Gurugram,” said Skye Air’s Kumar.

“First of all, drone delivery provides fast and efficient services as it is able to easily bypass traffic. This not only reduces delivery time but also eliminates traffic congestion and carbon emissions, promoting a sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics solution," Kumar said.

Drones facilitate access to challenging locations, navigating narrow streets and busy areas effortlessly, thereby expanding delivery capabilities, Kumar said.



Beyond urban logistics, drones are indispensable in healthcare, delivering medicines to remote areas like Himachal Pradesh, where road access is limited. “We are working in Himachal where roads get blocked, we are doing good work in the healthcare sector,” he said.

Addressing weather challenges, Kumar noted, “There is also a big challenge regarding weather in drone delivery. Everything that flies in the sky has to face the weather.”

In response to the question if drone delivery is possible even in bad weather, the Skye Air CEO said, “When the weather is very bad we do not fly the drone. We can fly in light rain, but we do not take risks.”

Looking forward, Kumar outlined ambitious plans to expand Skye Air’s fleet to 100 drones within the next 18-24 months.

Despite their expanding footprint in sectors like healthcare and agriculture, Skye Air remains focused on enhancing e-commerce and quick commerce services specifically in Gurugram.

“We are focusing only on Gurugram in e-commerce, quick commerce. Although we are working in Deoghar, Patna, Nagaland, Himachal in the healthcare sector, we are also working in agri-commodity,” he said.

Speaking on funding, Kumar said, “The company has also received a fund of about Rs 33 crore, with which we will grow in this sector.”

“We are working with AIIMS in the healthcare sector, we are also working with NHAM and with companies in e-commerce,” he added.