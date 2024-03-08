Droupadi Murmu presents President's Standard to 45 Squadron, 221 Squadron

Sensex (    %)
                             
Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the President's Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force units.
Two squadrons -- 45 Squadron and the 221 Squadron -- received the President's Standard while the 11 Base Repair Depot and 509 signal unit received the President's Colours at a ceremony held at the Hindan Air Force Station here.
This is the first time that four units of the IAF have received the President's Standard and Colours together.
The President's Standard and Colours is the highest military honour for any armed forces unit. The four units selected for the coveted awards have stellar contributions to the IAF's history.
The 45 Squadron, also called the 'Flying Daggers', was raised in 1959. The squadron took part in 'Operation Vijay' for the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1960.
The 221 squadron is known as the 'Valiants'. It was raised on February 14, 1963, in Barrackpore equipped with Vampire aircraft. Barely two years after its formation, the squadron was pressed into action in the Eastern theatre during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, where it made commendable contributions.

Topics : President of India Indian Air Force

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

