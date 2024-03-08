Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahashivratri 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; check routes

Traffic advisory was issued for Mahashivratri festivities at different areas in Delhi. Limitations have been set in place from 6 am-11.30 am because of expected crowd of 1,50,000

Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police has given a traffic warning for commuters today i.e. on 8 March considering the Mahashivratri celebrations at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir. 
The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 11.30 am. The Mahashivratri is celebrated with unprecedented devotion across Hindu temples, and prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, destroyer and the most empathetic Lord of this universe. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the traffic police, around 1,50,000 people are anticipated to visit, because of which movement of the overall population will be controlled today.

Mahashivratri 2024: Ritual timings

    • Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 09:57 pm on 8 March      
    • Chaturdashi Tithi concluded at 06:17 pm on 9 March.      
    • Nishita Kaal Puja is on 9 March from 2:07 am to 12:56 am       
    • Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am. 

Mahashivratri traffic advisory 2024: Roads to avoid 

    • Bhatti Mines Road      
    • Bandh Road      
    • Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg     
    • Mehrauli- Badarpur Road     
    • Dera Road      
    • Y-point Chhatarpur
    • Main Chhatarpur Road      
    • 100 Feet Road Junction      
    • Andheria More     
    • CDR Chowk     
    • Anuvrat Marg      
    • Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)      
    • Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road      
    • Mandir Road      
    • Aurobindo Marg. 

Mahashivratri traffic advisory 2024: Statement issued

The advisory mentioned “movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg."

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 280 to Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 600 to Rs 74,200

Maha Shivratri 2024: Lesser known facts about the popular Hindu festival

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory; Check alternative routes

Happy Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

India-Japan ties will draw strength from larger activities like Quad: EAM

Every citizen has right to criticise decision of state, says Supreme Court

Farmers' protest nears a month, women-led stir planned today: Top updates

Jail official held over gadgets seized from 'Waris Punjab De' inmates

SC to hear SBI plea seeking more time for Electoral Bond details on Mar 11

The advisory stated for all emergency vehicles, "all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road."
The traffic police has requested commuters to make use of public transport, especially Metro services. "General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions," the statement added.

Topics : Traditional festivals Tradition festivals Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Police Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon