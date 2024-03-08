Mahashivratri 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; check routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has given a traffic warning for commuters today i.e. on 8 March considering the Mahashivratri celebrations at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir.

The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 11.30 am. The Mahashivratri is celebrated with unprecedented devotion across Hindu temples, and prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, destroyer and the most empathetic Lord of this universe.

According to the traffic police, around 1,50,000 people are anticipated to visit, because of which movement of the overall population will be controlled today.

Mahashivratri 2024: Ritual timings

• Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 09:57 pm on 8 March

• Chaturdashi Tithi concluded at 06:17 pm on 9 March.

• Nishita Kaal Puja is on 9 March from 2:07 am to 12:56 am

• Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am.

Mahashivratri traffic advisory 2024: Roads to avoid

• Bhatti Mines Road

• Bandh Road

• Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

• Mehrauli- Badarpur Road

• Dera Road

• Y-point Chhatarpur

• Main Chhatarpur Road

• 100 Feet Road Junction

• Andheria More

• CDR Chowk

• Anuvrat Marg

• Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)

• Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road

• Mandir Road

• Aurobindo Marg.

Mahashivratri traffic advisory 2024: Statement issued

The advisory mentioned “movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg."

The advisory stated for all emergency vehicles, "all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road."

The traffic police has requested commuters to make use of public transport, especially Metro services. "General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions," the statement added.