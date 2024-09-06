Business Standard
Home / India News / DST NIDHI scheme led to over 1,200 tech-based products, 233 patents

DST NIDHI scheme led to over 1,200 tech-based products, 233 patents

NIDHI-EIR programme provides opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs to expand their networks and get critical feedback on their ventures to promote their entrepreneurial career goals, aspirations

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

Representational Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A government initiative to promote knowledge-based and technology-driven innovation has led to the development of over 1,200 products and prototypes and generated 233 patents.
The National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) of the Department of Science and Technology, supported 1,074 Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) who set up 571 companies which created 3,693 jobs, a report released by S&T Secretary Abhay Karandikar said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Since its inception in 2016, NIDHI has contributed to India's S&T entrepreneurial landscape and played a crucial role in nurturing technology startups, including a substantial proportion led by women entrepreneurs.
 
Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EIR) Programme is one of the programs introduced under NIDHI to inspire the best talents to be entrepreneurs, to minimise the risk involved in pursuing start-ups, and to partially set off their opportunity costs of high paying jobs.
The NIDHI-EIR programme provides opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs to expand their networks and get critical feedback on their ventures in order to promote their entrepreneurial career goals and aspirations.
These startups have achieved substantial economic success, reflecting the program's impact on India's growth and self-reliance, an official said.

More From This Section

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, Brij

Any BJP candidate will defeat Phogat, Punia in Haryana: Brij Bhushan

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Railways served show cause notice to Vinesh Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Amit Shah releases BJP's poll manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Gorakhpur expressway to be biggest road for illegal activities: Akhilesh

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Maharashtra govt approves project investments worth Rs 120,220 crore

"Through a wide network of more than 180 incubation centres established by DST across the country, women innovators are being supported in their journey to build tech-based successful startups," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.
The NIDHI scheme has led to the introduction of 1,288 products in the market, the prominent being Atomberg energy efficient fans and Ather electric bikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

student, studying, education, college, kota

Over 300 companies from 20 countries to participate in Didac India 2024

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN inks MoUs with Lincoln Electric, Visteon for investment worth Rs 850 cr

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices: Check list

youtube

YouTube announces tools to safeguard creators against AI generated copies

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra launching soon in India: Check specifications, price details

Topics : Technology Indian startups indian government Ministry of Science and Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon