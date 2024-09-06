Vivo T3 Ultra launching soon in India: Check specifications, price details

Business Standard
Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone will be priced under Rs 33,000 in India, according to the product listing page on e-commerce platform Flipkart

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

China’s Vivo has announced that it will soon be launching its new T3 Ultra smartphone in India. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be the segment's slimmest with a curved display, measuring 7.58mm in thickness. Although Vivo has not revealed the launch date for the T3 Ultra smartphone, it is expected to be available in the coming weeks. 
The product listing page for the Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone has gone live on e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company’s official website, revealing key specification details. Here is everything we know so far.
 
Vivo T3 Ultra: Details

Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a 5500mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging. As for the processor, the company said that the chip powering the Vivo T3 Ultra will be the fastest in its segment. 
Additionally, the smartphone will be equipped with up to 12GB RAM which could be expanded further by 12GB using Extended RAM functionality. Extended RAM function essentially utilises available storage space on the smartphone to create a secondary memory. The company has also confirmed that the Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display and will feature a rear camera system with a primary Sony sensor.
As for the pricing of the smartphone, the company said that the Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone will be priced below Rs 33,000 mark.
Vivo T3 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch, curved display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:  Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ 
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based FunTouch OS

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

