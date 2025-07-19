Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Not factual': FIP sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI171 report coverage

'Not factual': FIP sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI171 report coverage

The Federation of Indian Pilots has sent legal notices to Wall Street Journal and Reuters, accusing them of misleading coverage of preliminary findings of AI171 crash, and demanding a public apology

Air India plane crash

Air India flight 171 crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has strongly criticised media organisations The Wall Street Journal and Reuters for their coverage of the preliminary findings of the AI171 crash, accusing them of publishing reports not grounded in facts.
 
FIP President, Captain CS Randhawa, said they have initiated legal action through a formal notice against both media organisations and is demanding an official public apology, news agency ANI reported.
 
"We strongly condemn it, and we've also issued legal notices to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press," he said.
 
 
The AI171 crash near the Ahmedabad airport on June 12 had claimed 260 lives, including those onboard and on the ground.     

‘Not based on facts’: Randhawa

 
Taking sharp aim at the media organisations, Randhawa said their reporting misled the public and drew conclusions not found in the official investigation report. "I would totally blame The Wall Street Journal for misleading the public, they come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They're talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?" he told ANI.
 
He warned that if the organisations fail to respond or issue clarifications, further legal steps will be considered. "And if they don't do it, then we'll see further action," he added.
 

NTSB backs AAIB, cautions against speculation

 
Captain Randhawa welcomed the recent statement by the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which cautioned the media against drawing premature conclusions from the preliminary report.     
 
  "We are happy that this report has come out from the NTSB chairman, as NTSB is also a part of the investigative committee in the AIIB. It is very, very heartening to know that they have issued this statement which will put all the Western media to rest, to carry out speculations and blaming Indian pilots," he said.
 
NTSB head Jennifer Homendy said that it is too early to determine the cause of the fatal Air India Flight 171 crash. Her remarks followed media reports that speculated the aircraft’s captain may have manipulated switches controlling fuel flow to the engines. “Investigations of this magnitude take time,” Homendy wrote on social media platform X. She described the recent media coverage as “premature and speculative".

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

