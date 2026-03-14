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Home / India News / DU rejects Rahul Gandhi claim it excludes backward students via interview

DU rejects Rahul Gandhi claim it excludes backward students via interview

Rejecting his claims, DU said it admits students based on CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not include interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Delhi University, in its statement, emphasised that admissions are conducted transparently based on merit through CUET (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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The University of Delhi dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "interview in DU method to eliminate students" claims, stating that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha should have verified the facts before making such statements.

In a post on X, Delhi University said it admits students based on CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not include interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

"The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the University in the recent past has recruited thousands of teachers across all categories," the University of Delhi posted.

 

Delhi University further urged the LoP to verify the facts before making such a statement.

"We strongly object to such comments, as they create a non-conducive environment in the University. The Leader of Opposition should have verified the facts before making such a statement. @EduMinOfIndia," DU posted on X.

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This comes after Rahul Gandhi, addressing an event, 'Samvidhaan Sammelan' in Lucknow on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, claimed that Delhi University uses interviews as a method to eliminate students based on their caste.

"I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also targeted the RSS, alleging a lack of representation from backward classes in its organisational structure.

"Take out the list of RSS organisations, those who are their pracharaks, in the centre, you will not find one OBC, one Dalit, one Adivasi. This is completely against the Constitution," Gandhi said.

Delhi University, in its statement, emphasised that admissions are conducted transparently based on merit through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and interviews are not part of the admission process for most programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi DU Delhi University DU Admissions DU admission

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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