Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi celebrates Holi with Congress workers at party office

Rahul Gandhi celebrates Holi with Congress workers at party office

Gandhi wished everyone a Holi filled with love and one that eliminates hatred

rahul gandhi, holi

Surrounded by workers, leaders and journalists at the party office, Gandhi applied colours on everyone and was smeared by 'gulal' in return | Image: X@RahulGandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:41 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party workers at the AICC's 24, Akbar Road office here on Wednesday, as he was smeared with colours by supporters and leaders.

Gandhi wished everyone a Holi filled with love and one that eliminates hatred.

Surrounded by workers, leaders and journalists at the party office, Gandhi applied colours on everyone and was smeared by 'gulal' in return.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love, Holi. May the colours of Holi fill your lives with new hopes, new enthusiasm and countless happiness."  Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted people on Holi.

 

"Holi is a festival that expresses the soul of our colorful, multicultural society. It celebrates the tradition of unity in diversity, mutual harmony, and brotherhood that has been the hallmark of our civilization for centuries," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"On this joyous occasion that bridges distances, I wish you all a very Happy Holi. May your life always be filled with the colors of happiness," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted people on Holi.

"Heartiest greetings for Holi, the grand festival of togetherness, filled with the diverse colors of joy, enthusiasm, happiness, sweetness, and brotherhood," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Holi is a grand festival of lovingly embracing your family, friends and everyone else. Embrace everyone and share happiness with everyone. Happy Holi to all the people of the country!" she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

