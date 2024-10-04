Business Standard
Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka to meet new President Dissanayake

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka to meet new President Dissanayake

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People's Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

In February, Jaishankar had invited Dissanayake to New Delhi for a familiarisation visit. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Friday on a day-long visit to meet with the Sri Lankan leadership, less than a fortnight after Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as the president of the island nation.

"Good to be in Colombo again. Look forward to my engagements with the Sri Lankan leadership today," Jaishankar posted on X soon after his landing at the Colombo airport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People's Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

 

He was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardena and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

Jaishankar is expected to call on President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, officials here said.

During his visit, the minister is expected to further cement the bilateral relationship with the new NPP government in Colombo, they said.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan, Nasrallah

Shia groups in Hyderabad protest killing of Nasrallah, Iran's general joins

Ambulance

Several fall ill in UP after consuming 'kuttu atta'; buckwheat cases rise

Govinda

Govinda's revolver accident: Actor to be discharged today, says family

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,028 cr bonus for 1.17 million Railway staff

Jaishankar is also set to discuss the Indian projects in Sri Lanka, underscoring their significance in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the officials said.

While in Opposition, Dissanayake had expressed his reservations about some of the Indian projects, especially on the sustainable energy projects run by the Adani Group.

In the run up to the election, Dissanayake had pledged to annul those projects if voted to power, claiming that the projects were inimical to Sri Lankan interests.

Ahead of his departure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Thursday said that Jaishankar will meet with the Sri Lankan leadership during his visit to Colombo.

"?In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook, the visit underlines the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen the longstanding partnership for mutual benefit," it said.

In February, Jaishankar had invited Dissanayake to New Delhi for a familiarisation visit, officials here said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jens Pltner

German NSA Pltner holds talks with counterpart Doval, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Antony Blinken, Blinken

EAM Jaishankar meets Blinken, discuss bilateral co-op, West Asia, Ukraine

Antony Blinken, S Jaishankar

Totally unacceptable: Antony Blinken condemns Iran's attack on Israel

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Don't feel bad if India comments on internal affairs: EAM to US think tank

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India is communicating between Russia and Ukraine: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : S Jaishankar sri lanka India-Sri Lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon