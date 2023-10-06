EAM Jaishankar discusses trade, investments with Maltese counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed his Maltese counterpart, Ian Borg, to the national capital and the two held discussions on India's increasing trade and commerce and investments in the Mediterranean region.

"Pleased to welcome FM @MinisterIanBorg of Malta this afternoon in New Delhi. Our talks covered India's increasing trade & commerce, investments and people to people ties with the Mediterranean," posted Jaishankar on the social media platform, X.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, extended his welcome to the Maltese minister upon his arrival on Friday morning. Bagchi said Borg's visit will strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Malta, as well as multilateral ties.

Taking to his social media platform X, he posted, "Warm welcome to FM @MinisterIanBorg of Malta to India. The visit will further strengthen our bilateral and multilateral ties."

Meanwhile, the EAM also stated that he discussed India's coordination with respect to the European Union (EU) and Africa.

"Also discussed cooperation with respect to the European Union and Africa," his post added.

Also Read PM Modi holds meeting with Kishida; unveils Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima Both sides remain in touch: MEA's Arindam Bagchi on journalists' visa issue US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House PM Modi leaves for India after concluding day-long productive visit to UAE BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar India elected President of AIBD General Council for third consecutive term SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why Vijayawada ACB court reserves judgement to Monday on Naidu's bail plea Karnataka govt plans to set up fact-checking teams to tackle fake news Funds came from China to disrupt sovereignty: Police FIR against NewsClick

India and the European Union (EU) discussed ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well-being, during the 3rd Maritime Security Dialogue held in Brussels on Thursday.

India and the EU also discussed cyber cooperation in multilateral fora and also appreciated the Cyber Dialogue mechanism.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

African Union became a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20) at India's initiative.

Recalling the emotional moment for inclusion of African Union in G20 during its presidency', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 said that the success of G20 is of 140 crore Indians adding that India has carved a place for itself as 'Vishwa Mitra'.

PM Modi in his opening speech during the special session of Parliament, last month, said, "India will always feel pride for the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during its presidency."

Moreover, Borg is on a short visit to India and will depart for his homeland on October 8.