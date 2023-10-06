close
Vijayawada ACB court reserves judgement to Monday on Naidu's bail plea

The arguments of Naidu's bail and custody petitions concluded in the ACB court on Friday and the judge adjourned the verdict to Monday, Advocate Krishna Murthy said

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19 | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has reserved its judgement to Monday on the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The arguments of Naidu's bail and custody petitions concluded in the ACB court on Friday and the judge adjourned the verdict to Monday, Advocate Krishna Murthy said.
The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.
"Inquiry on Chandrababu's custody and bail petitions is adjourned till tomorrow. ACB Court Judge said that she would hear the arguments of both sides tomorrow. Meanwhile, the judge has extended judicial remand till the 19th of this month', said Pramod Kumar Dubey, advocate of Chandrababu Naidu.
Earlier, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to a political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.
From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by venting their outrage across the country.

On Monday, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters on staged a hunger strike at Lodhi Estate in Delhi against the arrest of the TDP Chief.A parallel protest was also stage by Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari who joined party workers on a hunger strike at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district against Naidu's arrest.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The court will now hear Naidu's plea on October 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu corruption cases Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon