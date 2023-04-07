close

Nitin Gadkari likely to inaugurate Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road on May 15

Nitin Gadkari is expected to inaugurate the four-lane road between Kiratpur in Punjab and Ner Chowk in Himachal Pradesh on May 15, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said

Press Trust of India Bilaspur (HP)
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to inaugurate the four-lane road between Kiratpur in Punjab and Ner Chowk in Himachal Pradesh on May 15, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

Addressing a workers' function at Swarghat, Thakur said that the Modi government at the Centre had strengthened the infrastructure of the state.

The Modi government gifted the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line to a hill state of Himachal and also sanctioned a budget of Rs 1000 crore for it.

He said that the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is being constructed in record time and every effort is being made to inaugurate it on May 15 by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he added.

Thakur gave a clarion call to the party workers to remain united and intact and work for bringing the party back to power in 2024 elections to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time in succession.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari | Anurag Thakur

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

