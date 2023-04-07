Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

: Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi.

As per the notification, the Computer-based test will be conducted only in English and Hindi, a press release from KTR said.

Rama Rao said the test put students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking states at a disadvantage.

The Minister reminded Shah that the National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations, and to conduct these in 12 Indian languages.

"However, it's not being implemented properly, including in the CRPF recruitment notification," he said in the letter.

Rama Rao also said that conducting competitive exams only in Hindi went against the spirit of the Constitution as there were several official languages in India.

Also Read Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India Diverting, diluting issue: BJP leader slams KTR's remarks on Hindi row After ED questioning over Delhi liquor policy, Kavitha meets Telangana CM Cong has released 2 lists, BJP unable to declare candidates: Shivakumar NCP may have its view but 19 Oppn convinced Adani issue real: Congress Delhi BJP office to be shifted to DDU Marg, construction to begin soon SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP over party MLA's 'house arrest' Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

According to him, the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution.

He recalled a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the central government on November 18, 2020, urging it to hold all competitive exams to central government jobs in regional languages.

Rama Rao appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages got equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.