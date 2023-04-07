close

Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

K T Rama Rao wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
K T Rama Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
: Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi.

As per the notification, the Computer-based test will be conducted only in English and Hindi, a press release from KTR said.

Rama Rao said the test put students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking states at a disadvantage.

The Minister reminded Shah that the National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations, and to conduct these in 12 Indian languages.

"However, it's not being implemented properly, including in the CRPF recruitment notification," he said in the letter.

Rama Rao also said that conducting competitive exams only in Hindi went against the spirit of the Constitution as there were several official languages in India.

According to him, the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution.

He recalled a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the central government on November 18, 2020, urging it to hold all competitive exams to central government jobs in regional languages.

Rama Rao appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages got equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.

Topics : Amit Shah | Telangana | K T Rama Rao | CRPF

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

