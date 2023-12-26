Sensex (    %)
                        
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh, Ladakh in wee hours of Tuesday

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India," NCS posted on X.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

