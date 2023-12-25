Sensex (    %)
                        
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among stars invited for Ram temple consecration

According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash are among several film personalities who have been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.
According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.
"From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, pan India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event," Jain's sources said.
Previously, reports said Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty have also been invited to be part of the ceremony.
The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple on January 22.
Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.
The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.
According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.
On the 22nd of January, 2024 one of the three idols being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka and One from Rajasthan will be placed in the sanctorum of the grand temple. The best idol from three stones will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony.
Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

