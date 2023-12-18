Sensex (    %)
                        
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Ladakh, no immediate reports of damage

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.
According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil.
The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said.


4.0 magnitude quake jolts Pak
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.
According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

 

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

