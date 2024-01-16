Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Will continue our fight, says Muslim side

After the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, Mehmood Pracha, Advocate representing the committee for Shahi Eidgah said that the apex court made some very strong remarks about the petition application.

"Supreme Court today stayed the order of Allahabad High Court ordering a commission based on an application which was moved by the petitioners in this case. What is more important than staying the order is that the court made some very strong remarks about the petition application moved before the Allahabad High Court," he told ANI.

"The apex court stayed the Allahabad HC's order till the next date of hearing, saying that the petitioner is himself not clear as to what he wants in the commission. What commission will do? These harsh observations are very important because the petitioners have obliged motives. Their motives are political and to wash out the crimes which they have committed in past. The court from the start was very categorical that we will stay the operation of the commission," he added.

Mehmood Pracha also emphasized that they will continue their fight, adding "We will fight at every step. It's a long-run battle. A lot of powered people have conspired to file this case."

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also issued notice to concerned respondents on a plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

The court listed the matter for January 23 for further hearing. The court said that proceedings before the trial court can be continued but the commission cannot be executed till the next date of hearings.

The court observed that HC has acted on a vague application seeking omnibus directions. The court noted that the application has to be specific.

"This is wrong; you have to be very clear about what you want... It is an omnibus application," the court said.

The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order for the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

Advocate Reena N. Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman told ANI "Today, the court heard about the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case which was being challenged by the Muslim side. The Intezamia Committee had challenged the order and today the Supreme Court stayed the survey order only. But they have not stayed the trial. The trial at Allahabad High Court will continue. The next date of hearing is on 23rd January.