ED attaches assets worth Rs 12 cr of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Ongoing investigations were initiated based on multiple FIRs which include serious offences such as threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal land acquisition

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Tuesday that it has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 12.78 crore belonging to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ongoing investigations were initiated based on multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed by the West Bengal Police, covering various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act, Arms Act, SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the West Bengal State Highways Act against Shahjahan Sheikh and others.
These FIRs include serious offences such as threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and illegal land acquisition.

ED's investigations under PMLA, 2002 revealed that the proceeds of crime acquired by Shahjahan Sheikh through criminal activities are being held, possessed, disguised, and concealed in various movable and immovable properties.

The attached properties include 14 immovable assets such as apartments, agricultural land, fishery land, and buildings located in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali, and Kolkata. Additionally, two bank accounts have also been attached. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, witnessed widespread protests over allegations against TMC leader Sheikh and his associates. Local women accused Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault under coercion.

Shahjahan Sheikh is currently in custody of the state police. However, the Chief Justice Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered the local police to transfer both cases registered against Shahjahan - one at the Nazat Police Station and another at the Bongaon Police Station - to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The High Court bench overturned an earlier order that constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attack on ED officials, emphasising that Shahjahan Sheikh, as an elected representative holding a high office in a Zilla Parishad, cannot be treated as an ordinary citizen. Therefore, the cases have been transferred to the CBI to ensure justice and uphold the fundamental rights of the public.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

