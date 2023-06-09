ED, CBI, I-T dept should not work under pressure: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T department should not work under any pressure.

The statement comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches at multiple locations in the state in connection with a money laundering probe into allegations of exam paper leaks for the recruitment of teachers.

Reacting to the ED raids, Gehlot told reporters in Khandela, Sikar, "I had already said that the ED was waiting (to enter the state). We know that wherever elections are held in the country, the ED goes there first. They are given a list."



"It is not appropriate for the ED to work under pressure. Be it CBI, ED, or Income Tax Department, if these agencies work impartially, without pressure, then we will welcome them," he added.

Gehlot reiterated that if an opposition party is in power in a poll-bound state, the Centre sends its agencies there.

"I would ask the officials of the ED, CBI, and Income Tax to please not work under pressure and ensure justice for all," he said.

Also Read Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better? Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8 SMEV seeks Rs 3k cr rehabilitation fund to revive ops of e2W makers 3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Dhanbad Situation in Manipur peaceful, says govt, internet suspension to continue Extreme weather events claim 233 lives, between January, April: CSE Father U-turn not decisive, police can still probe WFI chief case: Experts