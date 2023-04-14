close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Women-run farmer producer organisations make inroads into may sectors

Looking at the success of these Farmer producer organisations, the central government has set a target to form 30 additional women's FPOs in the state

Anil Sharma Jaipur
women farmer (photo: Shutterstock)

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmer producer organisations (FPOs) formed in Rajasthan by bringing together many women self-help groups (SHGs) are proving to be highly successful.
Looking at the success of these FPOs, the central government has set a target to form 30 additional women’s FPOs in the state.

Many women’s SHGs were formed in the state through Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika) to empower rural women.
These additional women FPOs will be constituted soon.

Rural development department secretary and mission director Manju Rajpal said that all the 35 FPOs had been constituted as allotted by the Government of India in 2022-23.
These FPOs, which are entering into many new sectors, have proved to be successful.

Also Read

PM-Kisan grows from strength to strength amid calls for raising the amount

Netflix to release documentary on Punjabi singer-composer Honey Singh

Disbursements to self-help groups and rural roads yield less, says NSO

Rajasthan's scheme turns women into entrepreneurs, provides Rs 1 cr loan

Over 30 mn women farmers registered under PM-KISAN scheme: Govt in LS

40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi fair in J-K's Udhampur

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

Ransomware attacks in India increased by 53% in 2022, reports CERT-In

CCTVs, higher walls, measures suggested by DU panel to fortify colleges

CBI raids Trinamool MLA's residence regarding teachers' recruitment scam


Apart from the share capital of the members in FPO and the equity grant received from the government, an amount of Rs 6 lakh has been fixed for the management of an FPO.
Hundreds of members of various SHGs can join an FPO.

She said that FPOs formed by Rajeevika are doing the work by adding value to agricultural products such as apple custard pulp, nutritious soybean ladoos, cattle feed, honey and mustard oil.
An example of a successful FPO is the Jhalawari Mahila Kisan Producer Company in Jhalawar, women’s FPO, which is producing and marketing honey. The number of women members is around 700.

This FPO was started with a share capital of around Rs 19 lakh of the members and the government provided an equity grant of Rs 10 lakh, whereas Rs 6 lakh per annum has been kept for the management of the FPO.
The honey produced by this FPO is marketed in the name of ‘Madhusakhi Jhalawari Honey’.

Similarly, Badi Sadri Mahila Kisan Producer Company — Badi Sadri in Chittorgarh district — is a company that has 666 women members and the main work is to produce and market kachchi ghani mustard oil.
Topics : farmers | Farming

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon