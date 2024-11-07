ED raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart platforms

India's financial crime agency has raided offices of some sellers operating on the platforms of Amazon and Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart, as part of an investigation into alleged violations of foreign investment rules by the e-commerce companies, two government sources said on Thursday.
The searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came weeks after Reuters reported India's antitrust body had found the two companies and their sellers violated competition laws by giving preference to select sellers on their platforms. Both companies have maintained they comply with Indian laws.
One senior government source said raids were being carried out in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, but did not give names of sellers whose offices were being raided.
"The raids on sellers of Amazon and Flipkart is a part of ED's probe ... for alleged violations of foreign exchange laws," said the first government source with direct knowledge.
Amazon and Flipkart have for years faced allegations from Indian brick-and-mortar retailers that they violate foreign investment rules by working with select preferred sellers.
A Reuters investigation in 2021, based on internal Amazon papers, showed the company exerted significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in.
More From This Section
Indian laws prohibit foreign e-commerce players from holding inventory of products and permits them only to operate a marketplace where sellers can offer products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)