close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED seizes crypto currencies, assets of Rs 34.75 cr in illegal forex trading

The ED investigation has revealed that the online trading app and website are operating in India in association with India based entity OctaFx India Pvt. Ltd

IANS New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate, ED

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached crypto currencies, gold coins and vehicles worth Rs 34.75 crore in connection with its investigation into illegal forex trading platform OctaFx, and its related entities.

The attachment is in the form of bank balances, crypto currencies, vehicles, gold coins, and cash.

The ED had launched an investigation on the basis of the FIR registered under various sections of the IPC and the MPID Act by the Pune police. The RBI has also issued an alert list of unauthorised entities where the name of OctaFx (www.octaindia.net, hi.octafx.com & www.octafx.com) is reflecting.

The ED investigation has revealed that the online trading app and website are operating in India in association with India based entity OctaFx India Pvt. Ltd.

"This forex trading platform is widely promoted on social networking sites and is also following referral-based incentive models for acquiring users to its platforms. It has emerged in the investigation that multiple accounts of different Indian banks were being shown to investors on OctaFx trading app/www.octafx.com for collecting funds in the guise of facilitating forex trading," said the ED.

The official said that the funds, after defrauding these investors, were transferred to multiple e-wallet accounts or to bank accounts of dummy entities for the purpose of layering.

Also Read

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 cr in illegal forex trading case

CBIC seeks details on digital assets from India's top crypto bourses

What is cryptocurrency mining?

India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO

NGT asks Environment ministry to report on illegal trees felling in Corbett

No Eid prayers at historic Eidgah due to inclement weather: Waqf cheif

Defamation case: No relief for Rahul Gandhi as Surat court rejects appeal

Real estate sector likely to grow nearly 18% by 2030: PHDCCI report

Electricity demand hits record as heat boosts cooling device usage

Further, it was also revealed that a major portion of the defrauded amount on this trading app was used by the agents of OctaFx for amassing personal wealth.

"OctaFx by using its trading platform is manipulating the trade activities which is resulting in ultimately net loss to the traders. These manipulating tactics involve frequent fluctuation in slippage, extending huge leverages and huge fraudulent advertisements in India through internet to attract gullible investors," said the official.

OctaFx has also hired several Indian individuals working in Spain and Russia for operating the OctaFX trading platform and inducing Indian citizens to invest in forex trading through OctaFX.

--IANS

atk/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : crytocurrencies Enforcement Directorate Forex

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon