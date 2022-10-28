JUST IN
India's Sept crude oil imports fall 6.7% to 16 mn tonnes; 5.8% YoY decline
Nitin Gadkari wants retail investors to pip institutions in NHAI InvIT
Dedicated freight corridor gives boost to shift from roads to rail: Report
Hope UK e-visa issue will be resolved under PM Sunak: Goa tourism minister
Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference
RBI steps up fund infusion as system liquidity 'almost neutral'
Initial wheat sowing for the rabi season starts on a healthy note
India's forex reserves touch $524.5 bn, lowest level since July 2020
Foreign trade vital in making India a $30 trillion economy: Piyush Goyal
RBI reviewing regulation for governing non-core business of banks
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's Sept crude oil imports fall 6.7% to 16 mn tonnes; 5.8% YoY decline
Business Standard

CBIC seeks details on digital assets from India's top crypto bourses

Crypto exchanges have been asked to furnish details this month itself

Topics
cryptocurrency | GST | cryptocurrencies

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

cryptocurrency
The government is pitching for global cooperation on regulating such assets

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought from India’s top cryptocurrency exchanges details such as the type of digital coins and tokens being traded and their valuation, and how they are divisible.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.