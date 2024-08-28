Effective policing required to make India third largest economy: Home secy

The home secretary also honoured recipients of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service | Credit: X/@PIB_India

Effective policing, effective law and order, and effective action against crimes and criminals are necessary for India to become the third largest economy in the world, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said Wednesday. Delivering Dr Anandswarup Gupta Memorial Lecture on the 54th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) as the chief guest, he said the role of the organisation in police modernisation and upgradation is of paramount importance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The home secretary said BPR&D is the only Central Police Organisation that connects all other police organisations and police forces of states and Union territories through its role as the think tank of the Indian police, for the promotion of excellence in policing through research, modernisation, training, and capacity building.

He lauded BPR&D's efforts in training and publicity for the implementation of the new criminal laws, which have resulted in the training of more than nine lakh stakeholders across the criminal justice system.

Highlighting the key citizen-friendly provisions of the new laws, the home secretary underlined that contemporary and relevant jurisprudence requires that law enforcement agencies break the shackles of colonialism, in keeping with the Panch Pran given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to address the evolving nature of crime.

Three new criminal laws -- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into effect on July 1, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

During the function, the home secretary released a documentary and a special edition of the Indian Police Journal, BPR&D's flagship publication, both on new criminal laws.

The home secretary also honoured recipients of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the President's Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for 2023 and 2024.

The programme was also attended by Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Deputy NSA Pankaj Kumar Singh, Heads of Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and other departments.

Director General, BPR&D Rajeev Kumar Sharma, gave an overview of the organisation's activities and thanked Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, in absentia, for the continuous support and guidance.